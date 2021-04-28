Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.92

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.92 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.92 ($1.61), with a volume of 60885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.74. The company has a market cap of £34.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

