Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 273078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £290.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.86.

In related news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

