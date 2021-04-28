Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 15th

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
