Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 15th

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.