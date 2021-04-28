DuckDaoDime Price Tops $52.30 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $52.30 or 0.00095534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $54.19 million and approximately $890,944.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

