Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 497.8% in April

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, an increase of 497.8% from the March 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,084.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZFSVF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ZFSVF opened at $414.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.49. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $279.81 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

