YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Update

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YOGAQ opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $541,542.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform.

