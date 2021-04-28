YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Update

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YOGAQ opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $541,542.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
YogaWorks Company Profile
