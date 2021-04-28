West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in April

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.