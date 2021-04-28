SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

