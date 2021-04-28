SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SITE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

