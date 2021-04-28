Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Declines By 97.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEED stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.