Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.68 target price on shares of Grown Rogue International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of GRUSF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Grown Rogue International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Grown Rogue International Company Profile
Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and chocolate edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.