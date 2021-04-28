The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:SHW opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $168.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

