VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VersaBank from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Shares of VRRKF opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19. VersaBank has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.78.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.