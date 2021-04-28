Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

