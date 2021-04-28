Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 268,552 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.