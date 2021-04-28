David Thomas Traynor Sells 360,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).
Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.61. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £31.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.88.
