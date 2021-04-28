David Thomas Traynor Sells 360,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Shares of BYOT opened at GBX 7.03 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.61. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £31.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.88.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

