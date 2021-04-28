Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

