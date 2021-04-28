The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $748.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.07 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

