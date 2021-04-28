América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $4,943,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in América Móvil by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 42.1% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

