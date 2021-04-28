Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CPHC opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.51. Canterbury Park has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

