IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IWG. Barclays assumed coverage on IWG in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 358.80 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. IWG has a one year low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

