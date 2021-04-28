BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
BRSD stock opened at GBX 23.17 ($0.30) on Wednesday. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.79.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
