BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BRSD stock opened at GBX 23.17 ($0.30) on Wednesday. BrandShield Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.79.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

