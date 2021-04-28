Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

