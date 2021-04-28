The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

Shares of EL opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $317.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

