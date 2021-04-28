Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.