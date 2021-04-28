Truist Securities Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $100.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of AN stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,130 shares of company stock worth $15,489,223. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. BOKF NA lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

