Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year, partly due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

GDOT stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

