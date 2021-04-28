Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

