Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.