NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.36 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NI opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

