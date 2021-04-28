Primerica (PRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primerica stock opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

