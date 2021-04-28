Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

