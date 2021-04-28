UMA Price Tops $24.83 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.83 or 0.00045616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $41.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00827989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.01 or 0.07886469 BTC.

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

