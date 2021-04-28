Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $586,588.59 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $586,588.59 and $1,180.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

