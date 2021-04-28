Oikos Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $76,634.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00276377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.11 or 0.01030791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00712753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.16 or 0.99843844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 165,853,771 coins and its circulating supply is 146,252,585 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

