Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFPT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

