BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,027 shares of company stock worth $6,803,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $246.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.