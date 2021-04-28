Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 27,000 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

