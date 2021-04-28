BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.