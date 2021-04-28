Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Carter’s reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

