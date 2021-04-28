Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000.

VGIT stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

