Nwam LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $670,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

