Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 55,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 112,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

