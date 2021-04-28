Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 75,754 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,754 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

