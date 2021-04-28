31,900 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

