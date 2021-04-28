Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $825.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $861.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $762.96 and its 200-day moving average is $760.00. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

