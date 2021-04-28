Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) Short Interest Up 285.7% in April

Optimum Care Co. (OTCMKTS:OPMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Optimum Care stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Optimum Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Optimum Care Company Profile

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere.

