Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of BTGGF opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $69.50.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
