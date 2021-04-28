Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BTGGF opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

