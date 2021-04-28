Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €52.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €52.40 ($61.65) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €65.34 ($76.87) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.