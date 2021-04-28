Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Matson by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Matson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE MATX opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

